EDWARDSVILLE – In a “salute to young professionals making a difference,” the St. Louis Business Journal has named its 40 Under 40 Class of 2020, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Kimberly Luitjohan is among the rising business innovators receiving honors.

Luitjohan is vice president finance at Poettker Construction Company, a family-owned company with locations in Breese, and Charlotte, N.C. In addition to participating in her family business’ strategic planning, Luitjohan oversees accounts receivable, accounts payable, finance, tax, budgeting, vendor documentation, client documentation, licensing, job cost tracking, payroll, human resources, IT and asset management.

“It is incredibly humbling to be recognized in this way for my day-to-day tasks,” Luitjohan said. “There is a lot of blood, sweat and tears in our family business, and I want to continue to mold the company to be ready for the next generations. The transition to the third and fourth generations will be challenging, and I want to see us do so as smoothly and successfully as possible.”

Luitjohan, of Breese, earned a bachelor’s in business from the SIUE School of Business in 2010, noting the program’s strong role in her professional growth.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In accounting, you are involved in numerous areas of the business,” she explained. “The business program’s wide range of subjects proves extremely beneficial for students. I was fortunate to have a great University so close to home, allowing me to work full-time while continuing my education.”

Her advice to others aspiring to elevate their business careers:

Set goals, both long-term and daily

Work hard and smart

Keep a balance with work, family and leisure

Treat everyone with respect and be humble

Consider your weaknesses and find others with strengths in those areas

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

Photo: SIUE alumna Kimberly Luitjohan, vice president finance at Poettker Construction Company.

More like this: