PONTOON BEACH - A bi-state police chase ended when a silver Chrysler Sebring crashed in the parking lot of the Flying-J Truck Stop at 1310 East Chain Of Rocks Road Wednesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The chase started in St.Louis after the suspect in the Sebring was wanted for strong-armed robbery. The chase went through St. Louis City and County before it ended up crossing the Chain Of Rocks Bridge on Highway 270 into Illinois.

The Sebring got off Highway 270 at Route 111. Illinois officers were waiting with spike strips off the highway. The Sebring hit the spike strips and ended up in the Flying J Truck Stop parking lot where he crashed. The suspect was apprehended and arrested.

Mitchell Fire Department was called to the scene to check the driver for injuries.

More like this: