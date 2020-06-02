Bishop Paprocki To Lead 'Rosary For Peace And Respect For Life'
SPRINGFIELD – Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will lead a “Rosary for Peace and Respect for Life” at noon on Wednesday, June 3, in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, in solidarity with those protesting for justice, for intercession for peace and healing, and the end of violence in our communities.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The public is invited to pray along by going to dio.org/live, Facebook.com/diospringfield, or the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois’ YouTube channel.