ALTON - Catholic Diocese of Springfield, IL., Bishop Thomas John Paprocki delivered an inspirational message Tuesday afternoon and also sang a rock band Green Day song during a special all schools Mass celebration at Marquette Catholic School for National Schools Week.

Administration, teachers, and students from Catholic schools in Alton were all represented at the Mass celebration.

Near the beginning of the Mass, Paprocki provided a memorable rendition of the Green Day song "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." Paprocki conversed with the youth about the importance of Catholic Schools Week and Catholic education.

"We raise leaders in the community in our Catholic schools and in the church," he told everyone.

Paprocki told the youth about his experiences as a huge hockey fan, one of his passions.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

