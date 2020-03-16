SPRINGFIELD - Bishop Paprocki announced today out of concern for the physical well-being of the people under his care, is regretfully canceling all Confirmation/First Holy Communion Masses from now until the end of December.

Article continues after sponsor message

Even just canceling two weeks throws the schedule so out of balance that we will have to rethink the confirmation/first Holy communion Masses completely, Paprocki said.

"Once an 'all clear' is given, we will have to discuss how we can reestablish a schedule from that point," Paprocki said.

More like this: