Bishop Paprocki: Confirmation/First Holy Communion Masses Canceled
SPRINGFIELD - Bishop Paprocki announced today out of concern for the physical well-being of the people under his care, is regretfully canceling all Confirmation/First Holy Communion Masses from now until the end of December.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Even just canceling two weeks throws the schedule so out of balance that we will have to rethink the confirmation/first Holy communion Masses completely, Paprocki said.
"Once an 'all clear' is given, we will have to discuss how we can reestablish a schedule from that point," Paprocki said.
More like this: