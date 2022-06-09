Bipartisan Bill Championed By Duckworth, Ernst To Honor Wwii Army Rangers With Congressional Gold Medal Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, DC – Days after the 78th anniversary of D-Day, President Joe Biden signed into law bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) to award the U.S. Army Ranger Veterans of World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. Duckworth and Ernst both serve on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC). Duckworth served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years before retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2014 and Ernst is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard.

“U.S. Army Rangers bravely wore the uniform of this great nation and participated in some of the most important battles of World War II,” said Senator Duckworth. “The impact and influence of these elite soldiers and the sacrifices they made to protect their fellow Americans cannot be overstated. 78 years after D-Day, I’m proud President Biden signed into law my bipartisan legislation with Senator Ernst to finally award these Veterans with a Congressional Gold Medal.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our Army Rangers risked life and limb to defend our nation and protect freedom around the world,” said Senator Ernst. “As we mark the 78th anniversary of D-Day, it is only fitting that we recognize the valor and extraordinary courage of the Greatest Generation. I am thrilled to see our long-anticipated efforts come to fruition and for these men to receive the recognition they deserve.”

Duckworth and Ernst introduced this bill last Congress and it passed the Senate unanimously.

The WWII Army Ranger Congressional Gold Medal Act received support by a number of organizations, including U.S. Army Ranger Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National WWII Museum (New Orleans, LA), National D-Day Memorial (Bedford, VA), National Veterans Memorial and Museum (Columbus, OH), Maryland Military Historical Society, Anzio Beachhead Museum, Ranger Museum and Exhibit (Normandy, France), War Museum Winterline Venafro, and Witness to War Foundation.

More like this: