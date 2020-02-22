COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville head girls basketball coach Lori Billy mentored her final game on the hardwoods in Friday night's regional championship contest against Edwardsville. With her Kahoks ahead at one time over powerhouse Edwardsville, she believed it was a fitting effort by her girls.

For the Kahoks, it was Billy's final game as Kahoks' head coach, having announced her retirement last month. It'll be the memories of her kids and their families that she'll take away while building the program into a very successful one.

"The kids," Billy said. "Honestly, the kids. You know, I could say our winning against Edwardsville, the game we beat Edwardsville (in the 2014-2015 season broke the Tigers' conference winning streak of 89 wins), obviously a great memory. But all-in-all, it's these kids. I have had amazing kids. My 21 years as JV and head coach, I've been blessed with parents and kids that are just --- they're my family, and they always will. You know, that's an honor. That's an honor and a blessing."

And Billy, a Collinsville native, will continue to follow the team as a fan.

"Oh, absolutely, yeah," Billy said. "Born and raised, and I'm not going anywhere. I'll be around, but I'll just be watching from the stands."Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

