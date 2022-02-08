Billy & Paige's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Billy and Paige Dacus from Wood River
Date Met/Started Dating: January 13, 1994
Briefly Describe First Date: We met at Granite City Bowling alley.
Date Married: June 7, 2003
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We do everything together! We even work together. We enjoy fast cars and working on them together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Just love unconditionally and hug as often as you can. Life is too short to be mad.