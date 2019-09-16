EDWARDSVILLE – Saint Louis freshman Kip Keller headed home the game-winner with just six seconds to play in double overtime Friday as the Billikens stunned the Cougars 2-1 in front of 3,107 fans to win the Bronze Boot.

"It was a great job by the marketing and ticket staff and by the event staff," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "It was a great crowd and a good college atmosphere."

The game-winning goal came off a corner by Leo Novaes and improved SLU to 1-2. SIUE fell to 1-2-1. The Billikens retained the Joseph Carenza Sr. Perpetual Trophy, also known as the Bronze Boot. SIUE has not won the game since 1982.

"I've been on the winning side and losing side of these games," he continued. "This wasn't for a lack of effort or attention. Defending set pieces is really difficult."

Saint Louis took the lead on goal from Novaes in the 11th minute. Novaes headed home after a cross from the left side from Devin Boyce.

SIUE's only goal came in the 27th when Joegen Pettersen was able to blast home a rebound after a long throw from Colin Hilpert and a touch from Jorge Gonzalez.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our goal came on a set piece we had been working on," Wasserman said. "We were looking for a second ball on a long throw."

The Billikens outshot SIUE 17-9 over the course of the game.

"Credit to their coaching staff they had a game plan and they wore us down," Wassermann said.

SIUE appeared to have tied the game in the 22nd minute, when a flurry in front of the Saint Louis goal saw Lachlan McLean and Kelby Philips hit the goals post and the cross bar.

"I really thought we were going to score when (McLean) and (Phillips) hit the post and the crossbar back to back."

Noah Heim made eight saves in goal for SIUE, which stays home to play host to Butler Tuesday night at Korte Stadium.

"We need to recover and rest," Wassermann added. "This wasn't just draining physically, but emotionally too. Now we have to be ready to play a very good Butler team. We have to find a way to bounce back."

More like this: