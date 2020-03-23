[WASHINGTON, DC] – Bipartisan legislation supported by combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) as well as U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) that would make sure student Veterans and their loved ones receiving benefits through the GI Bill continue receiving full benefits is now law. The legislation, which both Senators helped introduce in the Senate, will temporarily allow these beneficiaries to continue receiving education benefits without change as their classes transition from in-person to online in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The GI Bill calculates education benefits based on whether or not veterans attend a physical university in person versus an online program.

“Even during difficult times, our country needs to keep the promises we made to our Veterans, and that includes ensuring those who've earned GI Bill education benefits—and their loved ones—are still able to receive them during the COVID-19 crisis,” Duckworth said. “I was proud to help introduce and vote to pass this critical bipartisan legislation in the Senate and am glad it is now law.”

“This temporary measure ensures Veterans don’t lose their G.I. Bill Benefits as our nation fights the coronavirus pandemic,” Durbin said. “I’m glad the measure was signed into law. It will extend much needed relief to our Veterans now.”

The legislation was introduced in the Senate by Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Jon Tester (D-MT) and Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jerry Moran (R-KS).

