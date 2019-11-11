ALTON - Bill and Verla Moyer earned a prestigious recognition on Nov. 4 at an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club as the two were presented a crystal commemorative in recognition of becoming a Major Donor to the Rotary Foundation.

The recognition is given to those who make donations to the foundation of more than $10,000. Bill is a Paul Harris Fellow and a past president of Alton Godfrey Rotary. The couple accepted the award in honor of their children and grandchildren each of whom has been encouraged to research the history of Rotary’s founder, Paul Harris, and the Rotary Foundation’s commitment to the worldwide eradication of polio, and to making the world a better place for everyone.

The Moyer’s children are William Edward Moyer, Darcy Hunter, Holly Lindstrom, Marla Fischer and Donald Moyer who was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. Verla and Bill also have 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

