The couple: Bill and Vicki Ivester from Delhi; I call him Mr. Bill and he calls me his right hand

Date met: September 18, 1996

Date married: January 31, 1998

What makes your relationship special? We have an 18-year age difference and very different skill sets, but our love for each other and our desire to serve the Lord together in the local church and overseas as missionaries brought us together and has kept our marriage strong over these 25 years.

Share a memory you have made together: We served together as missionaries in Togo, West Africa for several years after marrying. Mr. Bill was the maintenance and new construction guy (including building "bush" churches as pictured above) and I was a linguist/Bible translation specialist. One of our most exciting adventures together was a safari in Kenya (Masai Mara)... As we sat in the open-top Land Rover, a pride of lions walked right past our vehicle. One of the males stopped, made eye contact with me, and just stared... then finally walked on. We still talk about the day I almost was eaten alive.

