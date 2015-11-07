ALTON - Bikers and chili-lovers alike made their way down to the 12th Annual Wild Bill’s Chili Cook-Off.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, customers of Ted’s Motorcycle World along with other community members were welcomed to bring their best chili recipes to duke it out over nine cash prizes.

First-place winners in the people’s and judges choice as well as best name categories will take home $300. Second place and third place winners will receive $200 and $100 respectively, which is an awesome deal for a competition with no contestant fees.

General Manager Kyle Stewart simply enjoys the fact that members of the community can come out and enjoy their time at Ted’s Motorcycle World.

“It’s more of just a fun event to build a relationship with our customers and to have a lot of fun,” Stewart said. All of the customers and the employees have huge smiles on their face all day. We’re having a good time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

When the guests were not voting for their favorite dishes, they were welcomed inside to take a gander at the beautiful showroom filled with amazing motorcycles, ATVs, as well as clothing and accessories for everyone to love.

This year’s cook off ranked in 20 competitors, some bringing in more than one chili to sample. Overall, 26 chill recipes were up for judging.

“Wild Bill” himself Bill Stewart loves the camaraderie that has formed over the years between the biking community and the area. He believes that though these events, his business can invest in the community and support the riders along the way.

“When it comes down to it, it’s not about making sales and earning money,” Stewart said. “It’s about building a relationship with the customer and making sure that they are happy. It really speaks for itself.”

More like this: