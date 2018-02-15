ALTON - Recently, nearly 10 motorcycle clubs combined as “Bikers Behind the Badge” and the community-driven group presented a check for $8,066 to St. Louis Area Back Stoppers in Alton.

Chris Hartshorn, one of the organizers of the organization, said the group has the biggest hearts.

“We do all kinds of benefits every year for worthy causes,” he said.

One of the fund-raising events was held at the Alton Moose. Those in attendance were treated to fun, food, and family-friendly activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Money was raised through at-the-gate suggested donations as well as from food sales, live and silent auctions, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

The event was free to all first responders who came, he said. Brown said several first responders were at the event.

"Every bit of money raised by this event goes toward Back Stoppers," Hartshorn said. “We do several benefits to help with things like this throughout the year."

One of those benefits is "Fight Like Dottie," an August poker run event for motorcycle enthusiasts to raise money for single-parent families coping with cancer.

Hartshorn said he is also a retired paramedic, so the cause was all the more important to him.

More like this: