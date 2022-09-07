GODFREY – Just shy of 1,000 riders will converge on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus this weekend to change the world for people affected by multiple sclerosis at the 2022 Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride.

The two-day ride, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), will start and finish Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11 at Lewis and Clark, as it has since 2015.

“We are proud to partner with the NMSS each year for this inspiring event,” said L&C Vice President of Administration Lori Artis, who has ridden as a member of the Trailblazers team during previous years. “The energy on campus on Bike MS weekend is contagious and exciting. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for thousands of visitors to not only experience our campus but also our district communities.”

Riders will tackle their choice of 25-, 50-, 75- and 100-mile routes both days, traveling along the limestone bluffs on the Great River Road and winding through many of Lewis and Clark’s district and surrounding communities, including Godfrey, Alton, Fosterburg, Bethalto, Elsah, Otterville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Dorsey, Worden, Holiday Shores, Moro, Woodburn, Bunker Hill, Shipman, Staunton, Benld, Wilsonville and more.

“We are thrilled to join Lewis and Clark Community College and the surrounding area communities for another life-changing Bike MS season,” said Marisa Hacker, Senior Manager for Bike MS. “Anyone wanting to make a difference for those living with multiple sclerosis can find a place in this community…participants, volunteers and spectators make this event possible and it’s not too late to become part of the movement.”

All participating cyclists will have access to bike mechanics, support vehicles, rest stops, a finish line celebration and much more. Riders need to be 12 years or older and hit a fundraising minimum of $300 per person to ride. So far, participants have raised nearly $701,000 toward this year’s $1.27 million goal.

Gates will open to participants at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and registration will take place from 3-7 p.m. in The Commons.

Opening remarks will take place at 7 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, and riders will take off beginning at 7:30 a.m. through the start line close at 9:30 a.m. Start time on Sunday will run from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m.

Community members should expect to see cyclists on the roads through 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, when the routes close, and drive cautiously.

On campus, team members, students and visitors should expect road closures and detours throughout this week. The north entrance to the Godfrey Campus will close at noon, Friday, Sept. 9, and will remain closed to traffic through Sunday evening.

Learn more about this year’s event at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1126.

Learn more about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/About-the-Society/.

