GODFREY – The Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride at Lewis and Clark Community College this past Friday and Saturday turned out to be “fantastic” once again, said LCCC Vice President of Administration Lori Artis.

“The weather turned out to be perfect for both days of the ride,” she said. “Riders have until Oct. 14 to continue to raise funds for their ride, so the total dollar figure collected is still growing. We will provide numbers from Bike MS when they have them.”

Artis said she was excited to see Team Trailblazer grow this year in terms of riders and total dollars raised.

“This was my first year riding in the event, and it was great to experience the total event this year,” she said. “I was so inspired after watching last year’s riders cross the finish line both days that I immediately found a bike and starting training to ride for this year.

"I have a newfound appreciation for all the cyclists who take part in this charitable ride. I also can’t say enough about the volunteers and the Bike MS staff who put in so many hours to make this a fun experience and a safe event.”

Artis said although she is a resident of this area, the ride gave her a new appreciation for how remarkable this region truly is in regard to its landscape and beauty.

“I discovered some back roads I have never been on before and experienced a camaraderie with my fellow teammates and other Bike MS cyclists who enjoyed the experience as much as I did,” she said. ”Funding research toward a cure for MS is such an incredible cause. I was proud to be a part of it this year, and I am really looking forward to next year’s event.”

The 2017 Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride is set again at Lewis and Clark Community College on Sept. 9-10, 2017. A fundraising minimum of $300 is required.

