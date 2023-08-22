EDWARDSVILLE – Students who attend Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools will have several opportunities to take part in a “Bike Bus” for their morning and afternoon school commute in the coming months.

This alternative way of getting to school is being organized to demonstrate how fun and easy it can be for middle school students to travel via two wheels rather than four or more. The effort is being led by Edwardsville’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, which came about as part of the City’s goal of providing safe, accessible routes and amenities for cyclists and pedestrians in Edwardsville.

The Bike Bus will operate for the morning and afternoon commute on four Fridays: September 15, 22 and 29, and October 6. Routes have been created for both middle schools: Liberty, at 1 District Drive, and Lincoln, at 145 West Street. For those unfamiliar with the concept, a bike bus is a fixed route to and from school with designated "bus stops" along the way. At each stop, bicyclists from nearby neighborhoods and areas can join fellow student riders and the adults who will serve as bus escorts. It’s an idea that’s in motion in numerous U.S. cities and school districts. “Edwardsville is a very bike-friendly town, and bikes are a great form of transportation for all ages,” said Jason Stacy, a member of the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee. “All of our schools provide bike racks, and riding to school can be a great alternative to the bus.”

The Lincoln Middle School route will follow Madison County Trails and City trails through the Esic neighborhood. The Liberty Middle School route will travel via the sidewalk along Goshen Road, stopping at several subdivision entrances or cross-streets along the way. Two adult escorts in safety vests will accompany each bus – one in front and one in back. Parents are welcome to ride along, but it’s not required.

The bus rules are simple: A bike helmet is required, and participants must be considerate of the fellow riders and the bus “drivers.” Online registration is recommended to help the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee anticipate participation and to collect contact information. More information about the Bike Bus, including departure times, maps of the routes and the online registration form, can be found on the City’s website: www.cityofedwardsville.com/bikebus

