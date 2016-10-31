ALTON - A century in the making, the 100th Alton Halloween Parade rolled down Broadway in one of its largest incarnations to date.

Each year, The East End Association works diligently to ensure that the event gets bigger and better. With the amazing weather and momentous occasion, this year's parade could arguably be considered as the best yet.

"It was great," Alton Township Supervisor Don Huber said. "We had a nice crowd with a lot of people. It was really encouraging. We had 10 more floats than we normally have with several more marching bands, and quite a few bands on the floats themselves. Overall, it was a much bigger and better parade."

Reclaiming his crown as king of the Alton Halloween Parade and possibly the fictional kingdom Winterfell, Dr. Vest's Game of Thrones-themed float took first place in the commercial division. Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and even the Harpy came to remind the parade-goers that "winter is coming."

In a total wildcard move by Freer Auto Body and Wilmouth Machine Works, Inc., blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road came right off the silver screen onto Broadway in their extremely detailed float, filled with pyrotechnics, chains, guns and Furiosa herself. They earned second place in the commercial division.

With their float based on Disney film "The Little Mermaid," Dream Home Realty Centre took third place in their division. Humbert Road Dentistry came in fourth place with their "Finding Nemo" float, reminding onlookers that "dentists are friends, not foes."

Skeleton skateboarders and music from Grass & Stone bumped down Broadway on SK8 Club's float. The group took first place in the club and organization division. Alton Public Works came in second place, followed by Lewis and Clark Community College's massive float in third. The Village of Godfrey, who celebrated their 25th birthday this year, partied with the crowd as they rolled down the road, taking fourth place.

The group, appropriately named "The Witches Float," claimed the first prize in the family and neighborhood division. The Hawkins' Family, followed by the Geisen's and the Wunderlich's, came in second, third and fourth respectively.

In the senior youth division, the Catholic Children's Home's detailed float showcasing the haunted locations around Alton took first place. Alton Middle School's gigantic "Birdzilla" float came in second while the Boy Scouts Troop 101's "Cadaver Cuisine" food truck float took third. The Alton High School Tennis Team came in fourth with their float that donned two giant tennis racquets.

In the junior youth division, Sts. Peter & Paul took first place with the Evangelical School in second. St. Mary's Catholic Church & School came in third while the Boys and Girls Club of Alton placed fourth.

With the scale of this event, Huber is simply glad that the event went off, mostly, without a hitch.

"We had one little glitch, but if we only have one, I'd consider that lucky," Huber said. "One float just couldn't get going."

After all was said and done, the parade-goers headed back home with a basket full of candy, Halloween spirit in their hearts and dreams of next year's parade entering their head. Certainly, as long as there are little ghouls and goblins roaming on Halloweens to come, the tale of the 100th Alton Halloween Parade will live on forever.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Commercial:

1st - Dr. Vest

2nd - Freer Auto Body

3rd - Dream Home Realty Centre

4th- Humbert Road Dentistry

Junior Youth:

1st - Sts. Peter & Paul

2nd - Evangelical School

3rd - St. Mary's Catholic Church & School

4th - Boys and Girls Club of Alton Senior Youth:

1st - Catholic Children's Home

2nd - Alton Middle School "Birdzilla"

3rd - Boy Scout Troop 101

4th - Alton High School Tennis Team Family & Neighborhood:

1st - The Witches Float

2nd - Hawkins Family

3rd - Geisen Family

4th - Wunderlich Family Club & Organization:

1st - SK8 Club with Grass & Stone

2nd - Alton Public Works

3rd - Lewis and Clark Community College

4th - Village of Godfrey SEE ALTON HALLOWEEN PARADE VIDEO BELOW: VIEW PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

