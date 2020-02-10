If predictions by Illinois Department of Natural Resource’s fisheries biologists prove to be true, catfish anglers heading to Carlyle Lake are nearly certain to have one of their best years ever.

“The channel catfish population at Carlyle Lake is virtually unchanged from the past three years,” said fisheries biologist Fred Cronin. “There is still an abundance of large fish in the population that should provide angling opportunities for quality size fish.”

To say this year will be better than last is to make quite a statement. Last year, catfish anglers enjoyed phenomenal success. Still, biologists must look to the future before making their predictions.

He says results from the population survey show catfish in the four- to eight-pound class were quite common. And, they also observed plenty of smaller three- to four-pound fish.

“Some of the larger fish weighed seven-, eight- and ten-pounds,” he added. “And, the condition appeared to be good for all.”

Carlyle Lake is also famous for producing monster flathead catfish. Unfortunately, Cronin and his team did not pick up many of the flatheads. He said the flatheads appeared to be more scattered and difficult to sample.

But, he was not all that concerned about the missing flathead catfish.

“Flatheads typically exhibit exceptionally good reproduction and growth in Carlyle Lake,” he said. “And, we generally pick up many young fish during our surveys.”

He says Carlyle Lake flatheads should range between fish weighing less than a pound to those tipping the scales at more than 50 pounds.

Still, it is the channel catfish that he touts most loudly.

“The channel catfish population is very consistent in Carlyle Lake,” he added. “Catches of channel catfish in the fall population survey were good with eight channel catfish collected per hour.”

The news from southern Illinois Rend Lake may not be quite as bright. Still, biologists are predicting another fabulous year for anglers seeking channel catfish.

“The catch rate for channel catfish was seven fish-per-hour which was just below half the five-year average catch rate of 15 fish-per-hour,” said fisheries biologist Shaun Hirst. “Part of this reduced catch could be a result of unseasonably high air/water temperatures during the annual fall survey.”

I’m anticipating channel catfish from one- to three–pounds should be abundant with larger fish up to six-pounds common,” he added. “Fifty-two flathead catfish were collected during the survey and ranged from 7-33 inches with largest weighing 16 pounds.”

Fortunately, the news regarding Lake Shelbyville’s catfish is looking a lot better. Here, fisheries biologist Mike Mounce says only a number of channel catfish were collected in the annual population survey.

“Things are looking a lot better for this species. I think we’ll see plenty of catfish of all sizes caught this year.” Mounce said.

