BLOOMINGTON - Life sure is sweet for retired Bloomington baker Bob Bricker, who recently won $7,000 playing the Pay Me! Instant ticket.

“I couldn't believe it. I was at home with my wife and I thought I hit 100 dollars and that's what I was expecting,” he said. “And then when I saw it was 1,000, I still couldn't believe it!”

That’s when Bricker looked at the back of the ticket and scratched to reveal the rest, and realized he had actually won $7,000.

“I was really excited and was ready to get my money right away,” Bricker laughed.

Born in Bloomington, Bricker is a lifelong lottery player who dabbles in draw and instant games, both online and in-store, and has found the lottery is a fun way to help pass the time.

“When I get gas, I grab tickets there and then when I am at the grocery store I get them from the machines,” said Bricker. “A lot of times my wife will be grocery shopping and I’ll be over there playing lottery tickets waiting for her to get done shopping and finish up.”

In the past, he has won prizes of $50, $500 and $1,000, but this is his biggest win to date.

“I just love playing and taking a chance. I try to conserve and not overdo so if I have a little extra grocery money left, I’ll buy a ticket.”

And Bricker has big plans for his prize, which he plans to share with his wife of 44 years, Diane.

“Our 45th wedding anniversary is coming up early next year, and we plan to do something together. We would like to go somewhere for a couple days together.”

Bricker will continue to play the Illinois Lottery and shares these hopeful words with fellow players, “You never know when a surprise like that can hit you and it's a lot of fun when you do!.”

