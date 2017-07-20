EDWARDSVILLE - Tickets for the multi-platinum selling band Smash Mouth's performance at Wildey Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, will be available first at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21.

"The 326-seat Wildey Theatre is thrilled to announce the band Smash Mouth will be in concert in the most intimate venue they have performed in years to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut smash-hit album “Fush Yu Mang,” Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal said Wednesday. "All seats are reserved. Tickets are $48.50 each. There is a four-ticket per order limit."

Article continues after sponsor message

Smash Mouth is an American rock band from San Jose, Calif. The band was formed in 1994, and was originally composed of Steve Harwell (vocals), Kevin Coleman (drums), Greg Camp (guitar), and Paul De Lisle (bass). They are known for songs such as "Walkin' on the Sun" (1997), "All Star" (1999), and a cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" (2001), the latter two of which were featured on the soundtrack for the animated film Shrek.

The band adopted retro styles covering several decades of popular music. They have also performed numerous covers of popular songs, including War's "Why Can't We Be Friends?", Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)", Question Mark & the Mysterians's "Can't Get Enough of You Baby", The Beatles' "Getting Better", and "I Wan'na Be Like You" from Walt Disney Pictures' The Jungle Book.

Tickets are available at wildeytheatre.com, the Wildey ticket office or calling 618-307-1750.

More like this: