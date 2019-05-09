SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey's Parks and Recreation Department’s Annual Truck Day once again brought smiles to the faces of children and adults alike at Glazebrook Park.

A wide variety of massive vehicles filled the Glazebrook Park parking lot and children received an up-close look at everything from police cars, monster trucks, dump trucks, buses and much more from a wide variety of industries.

Godfrey Park and Rec Department’s Todd Stubhart said it was a wonderful day for children and families.

“This is an opportunity for kids, whether 2 to 8 years old, to touch a truck, sit in a truck, or blow a horn on a truck,” he said. “This gives them a sense of accomplishment and it is wonderful to see the smiles on their faces when they honk the truck horn. They feel they have accomplished something when they are up in the truck. It is an opportunity for them to see vehicles they see day in day out, up close.”

Michael Keshner of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office sincerely enjoyed the day.

“I brought my car out and our Rescue Vehicle was also here,” he said. “I like the interaction with the kids and them seeing police officers are here for their service.”

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

