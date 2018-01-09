GODFREY - Big Tee’s Self-Storage, located at 2735 W. Delmar in Godfrey, will be hosting a grand opening soon and the new business will be a place many view as perfect to store belongings, along with a location that can’t be beat.

The new self-storage business is right off Illinois Route 3, 3.1 miles west of Eppel’s Pantry and Deli and near the Sunset Bar and Grill, Dollar General and Melville Dairy.

Terry Barton, owner, said the business is a great storage solution for the communities of Alton, Godfrey, Wood River, Bethalto, Brighton and the surrounding areas.

“We rent out storage units of varying sizes: 5 x 10, 10 x 10, 10 x 20, 10 x 25 and 10 x 30,” Barton said. “Unlike most self-storage facilities, customers will have 24-hour access.”

Barton Partners, LLC, owns Big Tee’s Self Storage, and Terry Barton and Linda Barton are the partners in the business. Terry Barton is the managing partner.

“Every renter will have a code to enter and exit the facility,” Terry Barton said. “Their access is from dawn to dusk and access upon request after dusk. Convenience of location with ease of access was paramount in selecting the land.

“The security of people’s personal belongings has been dominant in our thinking as we have 22 dusk to dawn LED lights mounted on buildings and 22 motion-detected security cameras placed throughout that are monitored 24 hours/7 days and stored in the Cloud.

“We will provide for free, with our driver, our Big Tee’s Pickup to assist new move-ins within a 3-mile radius of our facility. This will be a friendly family owned facility and we will be understanding We will keep the facility clean and safe.”

“Call us if you’d Like Big Tee’s truck to help you move,” Terry said.

Visit www.BigTeesSelfStorage.com to see what’s available, reserve a unit, prepay, and obtain a code for entrance and exit or call (618) 581-1512 for an onsite appointment.

