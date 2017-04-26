(Busch Stadium) In a matter of just a few innings, Jose Martinez experienced the best and worst of what a baseball game can provide. Martinez failed to make a catch at first base which allowed the deciding run to score from second at Toronto beat his St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in 11 innings.

“Nobody wants to make that error in that situation,” said Martinez. “That ball should be caught. I mean, that ball should be caught. I couldn’t. I did my best, I couldn’t get it. I’ll try and do my best next time and try to make that play.”

Shortstop Aledmys Diaz snagged the grounder from Steve Pearce, but his throw was to the right field side of first base. Martinez stretched but did not leave the bag, a “bad decision” he said he would not do again.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Gotta catch the ball,” stated Mike Matheny. “Obviously, stay on as long as you possibly can but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get to it. If you can do both, that’s ideal but the ball takes precedence, of course. I think the ball was moving on him was the problem. It was running away from him.”

“No, I don’t think so,” said Martinez, refusing to make any excuse. “I think I wasn’t ready for the situation. I should be in the game and just take care of the ball and not let the runner from second base score.”

In the 7th inning, Martinez came of the bench to deliver a 2-run homer and tie the game up 4-4. He received a curtain call for his efforts.