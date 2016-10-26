EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Marching Tigers continue to have success in major competitions.

This past Saturday, the Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers traveled to Effingham to compete at the Effingham “Red Regiment” Invitational. Competing strongly against five other Class 7A bands, the Marching Tigers were recognized with awards for outstanding music and outstanding general effect. The band also placed first in the 7A class.

The band was then awarded the Grand Champion trophy for achieving the highest score of all bands in competition with a record setting score of 92.50.

On Friday night, the Marching Tigers will perform, for the last time locally, their 2016 show entitled "War of the Roses" during halftime at the first round playoff football game between Edwardsville and Oak Park - River Forest at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to stay in their seats for the performance. On Saturday, the Marching Tigers will travel to Macomb, IL., to compete at the Western Illinois University Marching Band Classic where the band hopes to continue their undefeated season and bring home another Grand Champion trophy. This will be their final competitive performance of the 2016 marching season.

The Marching Tigers will conclude their marching season participating in the Edwardsville Halloween Parade on Monday, Oct. 31, and Veteran's Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11.

Mark your calendars to attend the band's 24th annual Arts & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 12, (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 13, (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Over 200 vendors will be at this year's show with a variety of handcrafted items to fulfill all your holiday shopping wish lists. Admission is $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for seniors/veterans and children age 5-12. Breakfast and lunch concessions available plus a Bake Sale with yummy fudge for sale from The Chef Shoppe. Scott Credit Union's Mobile ATM will be available onsite. All proceeds from the event go to benefit the Edwardsville Band programs.

Band Directors, Marvin Battle and Carmen Knight, along with the Edwardsville Band Boosters, would like to thank everyone in the District 7 community for their strong support of the band this marching season."

