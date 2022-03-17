ALTON - Mac's in Downtown Alton had a busy day on St. Patrick's Day with the usual massive amounts of corned beef and cabbage served and also with the first day of March Madness and sports betting.

Rob Lenhardt of Mac's said it was busy all day long because of the sports betting and the St. Patrick's Day celebrators. By noontime, Mac's was filled with people, and it continued through the day and into the evening. ESPN Sports Radio broadcast throughout the day from Mac's on the opening day of March Madness and that excited Lenhardt. He said a variety of people were to make appearances throughout the day and night with the radio broadcast.

"St. Patrick's Day is always one of our busiest days of the year," Lenhardt said. "The betting part also draws a lot of people in here. We are looking forward to serving everyone and having a very busy day."

