BELLEVILLE – This summer kicked off the 28th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle, offering participants a chance to win 46 cash prizes with the the grand prize of a Fulford Homes “Whitney Farmhouse” style home valued at $305,644 or $250,000 in cash.

The $100 raffle certificate purchase not only provides the chance to win a new home or any of the other 46 cash prizes, but it also gives participants the opportunity to directly support one-to-one mentoring of youth in the community.

President & CEO, Heather Freed stated, “We are on a mission to ensure that every child in our community graduates from high school with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime. Now more than ever our kids need the support of positive adults to defend their potential.”

This year’s grand prize is a beautiful 1,518 square-foot farmhouse with a superbly appointed exterior finish. The three bedroom, two full bath home features a two-car garage, basement, master suite with walk-in closet, and luxury bath featuring an oversized shower, designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 9’ first floor ceilings, to name a few.

A $1,000 early bird drawing will be held on August 18th, 2022 and the drawing for the grand prize will be on November 10th, 2022 at 12:00 pm live on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois’ Facebook page. Early Bird winners are still eligible for grand prizes. Participants do not need to present to win and all winners will be published on the agency website, www.bbbsil.org within 24 hours of the drawing. The raffle drawing will be overseen by an independent organization.

To purchase a House Raffle certificate and for official rules and details go to www.bbbsil.org/houseraffle. This event is proudly sponsored by Fulford Homes, 97.5 The Rock, and Ameren Illinois.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is an affiliate of the oldest, largest, and most respected mentoring organization in the country. Over the last 40 years Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois has served thousands of children across Clinton, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties through one-to-one mentoring.

