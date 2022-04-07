BELLEVILLE - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois (Big Brother Big Sisters) announces their Second Annual Trivia For Kids’ Sake fundraising event will be held on June 9th at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Guests can expect a premium trivia experience hosted on the field and under the stadium lights. Teams of 5 to 8 will raise a minimum of $100 per player. Big Brothers Big Sisters will provide the fundraising website and resources to assist participants in meeting their goal. To celebrate the fundraising success participants will enjoy a trivia event with both an in person and virtual option. In person participants will experience cold beer, ballpark snacks, and compete in a friendly game of trivia for high-end prizes.

President & CEO, Heather Freed, states, “We are on a mission to ensure that every child in our community graduates from high school with a plan for their future and a mentor for a lifetime. After the last two years, many of us are looking for real and meaningful ways to heal our community. This is a chance to reunite with your friends or gather a group of co-workers while supporting the oldest, largest, and most respected mentoring organization in the area.”

A variety of fundraising prizes will be awarded including Green Seat tickets to a St.Louis Cardinals Baseball game at Busch Stadium and a private five-course dinner with wine pairings at Bella Milano to name a few.

Teams are encouraged to register for the event by May 9. All funds raised will support life-changing one-to-one mentorship proven to keep kids in school, out of trouble, and on the path to post-graduate success.

For more information on how to sign up your team or to become a sponsor for the event, go to www.bbbsil.org/triviaforkidssake.

Trivia for Kids’ Sake sponsors include: Ameren Illinois, Holland Construction, Auffenberg Dealer Group, Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Commerce Bank, The SHC Foundation, Triken Consulting, Benjamin F. Edwards, Bella Milano, and Sigman Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is an affiliate of the oldest, most respected mentoring organization in the US. We are a mission-driven, performance-based organization that is professionally managed and provides high-quality and safe 1:1 mentoring serving the most at-risk children and their families across four counties in southern Illinois: Clinton, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair.

