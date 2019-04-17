EDWARDSVILLE – Hannah Bielicke had all three goals for Edwardsville on Tuesday as the Tigers stayed undefeated in the Southwestern Conference with a 3-1 win over Belleville East in a match played at Tiger Stadium.

It’s the first hat trick for an Edwardsville player since May 3, 2014, when Abigail Crabtree scored three against Ft. Zumwalt North

“She played outstanding,” said Tigers’ head coach Abby Federmann. “Her first goal was a great head ball from Zoe Ahlers’ pass, the second goal, Hannah got a pass from Libby Doak, maneuvered past the goalie and put the ball away, and the third goal was at the edge of the box; she hit a rocket right straight into the corner.”

The goals were a result of great play overall from the Tigers, who shut down the Lancers and their star forward, Gracie English.

“We played really well, possessed the ball well,” Federmann said, “and we played well as a unit. The defense really played outstanding in shutting down Gracie English.”

Bielicke scored her first goal after three minutes, taking the cross from Ahlers to head in a beauty to put Edwardsville on top 1-0. Bielicke then doubled the lead in the 26th minutes, taking a good through ball from Doak, putting a great move on the goalie to get around her, and putting the ball into the empty net to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead, which is where the score stood at halftime.



Bielicke then completed her hat trick in the 58th minute, taking a free kick just outside the box and striking her shot that had no other destination but the far corner of the net, making the score 3-0 for Edwardsville.

The Lancer got a goal back late on a direct free kick goal from Haley Harlan, but the Tiger defense shut down the Lancers the rest of the way to earn the 3-1 win.

Edwardsville improves to 9-6-0 on the year, and a perfect 6-0-0 in the Southwestern Conference, a mark Federmann is very proud of.

“We’re improving every game,” Federmann said, “and to remain undefeated in the Southwestern Conference is a great accomplishment thus far into the season.”

The Tigers’ JV won the curtain raiser in a shutout over the Lancers, and Federmann saluted JV player Madison Love. Love’s mother died on Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer.

“She came out to play the game she loves,” Federmann said, “and honored her mom in the most positive way possible. It’s a great testament to Madison’s character that she came out to play tonight.”

The Tigers are off until Apr. 24, when they play at St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis County in a 4 p.m. kickoff. Edwardsville then will conclude its match at Alton that was suspended by rain at halftime on Apr. 5 on Apr. 29, with the Tigers trailing 2-0.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

