ALTON - A man riding his bicycle was hit by a motorist who didn’t appear to see him about 3 p.m. on Friday on Brown Street in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department was quickly on the scene for assistance and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital. The Alton Police also were rapidly there to assess what had happened in the accident.

Battalion Chief Dave Eichen reported the pedestrian was alert and described what had happened to him.

“He ended up on the hood of her car, which wasn’t good,” Eichen said. “He was riding on the correct side of the road. The lady didn’t see him until he was on the hood. The bicyclist is fortunate; it could have been a lot worse.”

Eichen said the bicyclist had a small laceration to one of his fingers and there was a possible injury to his right leg, but the exact state of the injuries were not known at this time.

