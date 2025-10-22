Listen to the story

EAST ALTON — A male bicyclist was struck Tuesday evening, Oct. 21, 2025, near the Circle K in East Alton, according to East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, when police received a call reporting the collision.

The bicyclist sustained a suspected broken arm, Golike said.

The injured man was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

