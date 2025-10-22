Bicyclist Is Struck In East Alton
A male cyclist suffered a suspected broken arm after being struck near East Alton’s Circle K on October 21.
EAST ALTON — A male bicyclist was struck Tuesday evening, Oct. 21, 2025, near the Circle K in East Alton, according to East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, when police received a call reporting the collision.
The bicyclist sustained a suspected broken arm, Golike said.
The injured man was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
More like this: