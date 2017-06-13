BETHALTO - A bicyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital in the early hours of Friday, June 9, following a hit and run incident, according to a release from the Bethalto Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:13 a.m. to the area of Illinois Route 140, near Rose Lawn Cemetery. The crash was reported by a passing motorist, who observed a damage bicycle and an injured cyclist. Medical personnel were dispatched to assist the cyclist, who was ultimately airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers on the scene realized the driver of the vehicle fled the scene without reporting the collision. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Police have released surveillance footage of the offending vehicle, which appears to be a dark-colored passenger vehicle. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.

More like this: