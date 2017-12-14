EAST ST. LOUIS - Adrianna C. Frye-Williamson, 21, of Springfield, has been sentenced for multiple robberies after using a bicycle to ride away from a bank robbery.

Frye-Williamson received a 51-month sentence and three years of supervised release from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. She was convicted for her involvement in bank robberies committed between January 12 and February 9, 2016, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced. The District Court also ordered Frye-Williamson to pay restitution to the victim banks and a special assessment of $300.

Law enforcement agencies providing information leading to the charges against Frye- Williamson included the FBI and the Glen Carbon, Edwardsville and Springfield Police Departments.

The evidence showed that on January 20, 2017, Frye-Williamson approached a teller at the National Bank in Edwardsville, Illinois, with a note: “This is a robbery. I have a gun. BIG BILLS ONLY.” The teller complied with the demand and gave Frye-Williamson the money from her teller drawer, and Frye-Williamson left the bank.

On February 9, 2016, Frye-Williamson approached a teller at the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, Illinois, with a note stating that she had a gun and demanding money. The teller complied with the demand and gave Frye-Williamson the money from his teller drawer. Witnesses saw Frye-Williamson leave the bank, get on a bicycle, and ride away from the U.S. Bank.

Law enforcement soon located the abandoned bicycle in a residential neighborhood. Law enforcement determined Frye-Williamson purchased the bicycle at a pawnshop in Springfield, Illinois, earlier in the day.

Law enforcement obtained the pawnshop’s security camera images and determined they matched the images of the robber from the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, the National Bank in Edwardsville, and the Illini Bank in Springfield, Illinois, occurring on January 12, 2016. In the Illini bank robbery, Frye-Williamson approached a teller and handed her a note indicating that she had a bomb strapped to her body and demanding money.

Law enforcement located and arrested Frye-Williamson in Springfield, Illinois, on February 10, 2016. Law enforcement recovered some of the stolen money from Frye- Williamson’s car on the day of her arrest, and recovered some additional stolen money at her home. She has remained in custody since her arrest.

The Central District of Illinois transferred the case involving the Illini Bank robbery to the Southern District of Illinois for plea and sentencing.

