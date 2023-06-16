Our Daily Show Interview: Bickle Electric Heating & Cooling! From 6-13-23

EDWARDSVILLE - Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling Contracting Co. is expanding their range of services to include heating and cooling repairs, maintenance, and installation, in addition to their electrical services. To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering an AC cleaning and checkup for $125.

Locally owned and operated by Erin and Rob Bickle, Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling has been serving the Riverbend community and surrounding areas with residential and commercial electrical services since 2012.

“Our highest priority is providing quality service at a fair price. That’s why we say we’re ‘Wired to Serve,’” Erin said. “We want our customers to know with confidence they are taken care of from the moment we walk into their home until long after the work is done, no matter the job. No job is too small.”

Fully licensed and insured, Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling provides customers with a warranty on all of their work. Erin and Service Manager Sam Kizer discussed the company’s new expansion on a recent episode of Our Daily Show on RiverBender.com.

“We’re very excited to start this new phase. Rob and Erin have jumped all in on this, so we’re very excited about that, we’ve got some great technicians,” Kizer said. “Not only is it heating and cooling … we’ll replace your furnace, your air conditioners, your appliances, ice boxes, we can run a water line to your gas machine, we can repair gas lines - a full gambit of the services inside your home and light commercial.”

In addition to their new HVAC services, Bickle also works on everything from walk-in coolers to fryers and more: “If it gets hot, we keep it hot - if it gets cold, we keep it cold,” Kizer said.

He also noted that AC work is especially popular this time of year, making their $125 AC cleaning and checkup special the perfect opportunity to make sure your AC is ready to handle 100-degree temperatures later this summer.

“It’s a demand service - when your air conditioner’s out, you need it fixed right away,” he said. “That's what we’re there to do - to get you taken care of in a timely fashion.”

Kizer added that as Service Manager, he’s on call 24/7: “Any hour of the day or the night, that’s what we do, we take care of the customers,” he said.

Both Rob and Erin are proud members of the Riverbend community. Rob is an IBEW journeyman electrician with over 30 years of experience, and Erin has served on the board of area non-profits, including Riverbend Family Ministries. Erin currently serves as the Executive Director of Refuge, a local non-profit supporting area children affected by trauma. The owners also support other nonprofits in their community through sponsorship.

To take advantage of the $125 AC cleaning and check-up special or find out more about Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling Contracting Co., call (618) 259-4499, email info@bickleelectric.com, or visit their website at bickleelectric.com.

The full interview with Bickle and Kizer can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

