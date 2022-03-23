ST. LOUIS — Due to continuing high demand for tickets and the immense popularity of the event, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will remain open in St. Louis through May 30, 2022. More than 200,000 people have seen the exhibition in St. Louis to date.

Tickets are available now at www.vangoghstlouis.com. The exhibition will be open Wednesdays through Sundays until March 30. From April 7 until May 30, Beyond Van Gogh will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from noon until last entry at 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. until last entry at 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until last entry at 6 p.m. The exhibition will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17, and will be open on Monday, May 30.

Four entry times are available each hour. Tickets are sold online only at www.vangoghstlouis.com. Prices begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the exhibition, guests are completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The art is liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (www.vangoghstlouis.com), has sold more than two million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, VINCENT

The public is invited to celebrate Vincent Van Gogh's birthday on March 30 at the exhibition. Beyond Van Gogh will offer free admission for anyone named Vincent or anyone who shares the same birthday with the artist. Guests can show their photo ID at the door for entry. Free donuts from Vincent Van Doughnuts and free Starry Night cupcakes from Cake Snob will be distributed while supplies last. Cafe La Vie inside Le Meridien Clayton St. Louis also will serve a three-course, prix-fixe dinner menu inspired by Van Gogh's greatest works for $45 per person on March 30. Reservations are available via Open Table at www.opentable.com.

More like this: