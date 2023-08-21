GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation welcomed Illinois State Representative, 111th District, Amy Elik on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. During her visit to Beverly Farm, Representative Elik met with Beverly Farm Foundation CEO Crystal Officer, residents and team members from all levels of the organization. Accompanying Representative Elik was her Legislative Aide Emma Long.

Representative Elik’s tour of the Beverly Farm campus included visits to the nonprofit’s Community Day Services center, its Groves B. Smith Recreation Center and one of Beverly Farm’s group homes. At each of the three stops on the tour, Representative Elik and her legislative aide met and talked with Beverly Farm residents and team members.

“While Beverly Farm is just outside my district, I wanted to come out today to meet and speak with some of its residents, staff and senior leadership.” said Representative Elik. “With its mix of community-based living arrangements, group homes, cottages and private pay apartments, today’s visit was a great opportunity to gain additional perspectives on long-term care options, the needs of some of our most vulnerable citizens, the challenges faced by organizations that provide supports for those citizens, and the challenges faced by the wonderful people who choose careers as caregivers.”

“While growing up I spent a lot of time at the Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm,” added Legislative Aide Emma Long. “I have many fond memories of my time hanging out around the barn, riding and being around the residents there. It was great to come back today and see more of the Beverly Farm campus, and learn more about what it’s like to live and work here.”

“We want to thank Representative Elik and Legislative Aide Emma Long for taking time out of their busy schedules to come meet with us and see how we create loving and caring homes for nearly 300 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” said Beverly Farm CEO Crystal Officer. “We also want to thank Representative Elik for her support of increasing wages for all Direct Support Staff throughout the state.”

Beverly Farm is one of the largest employers in the Riverbend area and is currently celebrating its 125thanniversary.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today, Beverly Farm is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities. At Beverly Farm, we value people, excellence, collaboration, integrity and innovation.

