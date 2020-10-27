

GODFREY, IL –- Beverly Farm will begin holding open interviews for all current job openings on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Are you a great team player with a desire to learn? Are you looking for a career in healthcare? Do you want to make a difference in the lives of others every day? A rewarding career awaits you helping adults with intellectual disabilities live their best lives here at Beverly Farm. Join our team of heroes. We offer paid training and excellent benefits! Current Job Openings at Beverly Farm include the following positions:

Direct Support Person (DSP)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Registered Nurse (RN)

Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional (QIDP)

Human Rights Coordinator

Equestrian Program Assistant Coordinator

Equestrian Riding Instructor

Maintenance Operator B

Open Interviews for All Current Job Openings

When: Tuesday & Thursdays (beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27th)

Where: Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL

Times: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Masks are required and all safety protocols and social distancing measures will be followed during interviews. Interested applicants should bring a copy of their resume and their valid driver’s license or state ID. Use our main entrance and come to our Administration Building.

You can also apply online on our career website: www.beverlyfarm.org/careers.

Beverly Farm is an equal opportunity employer.

