GODFREY, IL -- Beverly Farm will be holding drive-up interviews on our campus on Monday, September 28, 2020. During this special one-day hiring event, job seekers interested in new career opportunities can learn about and apply for full-time positions as Direct Support Persons (DSPs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs). Recruiters will be hiring on the spot.

Are you a great team player with a desire to learn? Are you looking for a career in healthcare? Do you want to make a difference in the lives of others every day? A rewarding career awaits you helping adults with intellectual disabilities live their best lives here at Beverly Farm. Join our team of heroes. We offer paid training and excellent benefits!

One-Day Hiring Event – Drive-Up Interviews for DSP and Nursing Positions

When: September 28, 2020

Where: Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL

Times: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Masks are required and all safety protocols and social distancing measures will be followed during this one-day hiring event. Interested applicants should bring a copy of their resume and their valid driver’s license or state ID.

For this hiring event, enter our campus at our main entrance (the entrance closest to our Administration Building).

You can also apply online on our career website: www.beverlyfarm.org/careers.

Beverly Farm is an equal opportunity employer.

