GODFREY – Beverly Farm Foundation has announced that its annual fireworks display is scheduled for Friday, July 14, 2023, and is again open to the public this year.

“All our families and friends in the Riverbend area are invited to come out and enjoy our fireworks as we continue celebrating our 125th anniversary this year,” said Beverly Farm Foundation CEO Crystal Officer.

Where: 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035

When: Friday, July 14, 2023

Fireworks to begin at approx. 9:30 p.m. Arrive as early as 8:30 p.m.

“Come out and join the fun,” Officer continued. “Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit on. The lawn area north of our Administration Building is the best location from which to view our fireworks. You can arrive as early as 8:30 p.m. to find a spot on the lawn and wait for the stars to come out and our fireworks to light up the Godfrey sky.”

If you will be attending the fireworks display, do not bring any personal fireworks or alcoholic beverages on to the Beverly Farm campus.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

