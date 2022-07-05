GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation has announced that its annual fireworks display is again open to the public and is scheduled for Friday, July 8.

The event will be held at Bev Farm, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey. The Beverly Farm resident choir will be performing at the campus pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at approximately 9 p.m. Those attending are advised to arrive as early as 7 p.m. for the choir performance.

"Your Independence Day celebrations don't have to end on July 4," said Beverly Farm Foundation CEO Crystal Officer. "Come out to the Beverly Farm Annual Fireworks Display on Friday, July 8, 2022, for another night of fireworks and fun to close out the Fourth of July Week."

"All our families and friends in the Riverbend area are invited to come out and enjoy our fireworks," Officer continued. "We'll be kicking off the evening with a performance by our resident choir at our campus pavilion across from the Groves B. Smith Recreation Center at 7:30 p.m. Then, our fireworks show will start at approximately 9 p.m. and can be viewed from the lawn area behind our Administration Building.

"Come out and join the fun. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit on. There will be plenty of room to spread out under the stars on Beverly Farm's beautiful campus. You can arrive as early as 7 p.m. to enjoy the performance by the Beverly Farm resident choir and still have plenty of time to stroll over to the lawn area north of the Administration Building to pick a prime spot to view the fireworks once it gets dark. Central States Fireworks puts on a wonderful show and will be lighting up the Godfrey sky. If you will be attending the fireworks display, do not bring any personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, or weapons on the Beverly Farm campus."

