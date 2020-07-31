GODFREY – The Board of Directors of Beverly Farm Foundation announced today that Sandra Ferris will serve as the Interim Executive Director.

Ferris has devoted her professional life to non-profit management, including the last 14 years at Beverly Farm where she has excelled in various capacities. This important appointment acknowledges Sandy’s expertise, her reputation among her peers and the Board, and her commitment to support and promote Beverly Farm Foundation. We are confident she will provide strong leadership during this time of transition.

"Our commitment is to maintain our high standards during the transition, and to continue to offer Beverly Farm Foundation a promising future for our residents and employees," Beverly Farm said in a statement. "A search to recruit a permanent Executive Director will begin in the near future."

