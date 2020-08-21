GODFREY - Beverly Farm will be holding drive-up interviews on our campus on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. During this special one-day hiring event, job seekers interested in new career opportunities can learn about and apply for full-time positions as Direct Support Persons (DSPs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs). Recruiters will be hiring on the spot.

Are you a great team player with a desire to learn? Are you looking for a career in healthcare? Do you want to make a difference in the lives of others every day? A rewarding career awaits you helping adults with intellectual disabilities live their best lives here at Beverly Farm. Join our team of heroes. Beverly Farm offer paid training and excellent benefits!

One-Day Hiring Event – Drive-Up Interviews for DSP and Nursing Positions

When: August 26, 2020

Where: Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL

Times: 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks are required and all safety protocols and social distancing measures will be followed during this one-day hiring event. Interested applicants should bring a copy of their resume and their valid driver’s license or state ID. Applicants selected will also take a drug screen and physical that day.

For this hiring event, enter the Beverly Farm campus at the main entrance (the entrance closest to the Administration Building). Make an immediate right and go straight towards The Shoppes at Beverly Farm.

Interested job seekers can also apply online on the Beverly Farm careers website: www.beverlyfarm.org/careers.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and much more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. We challenge and encourage them to live their best life.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

