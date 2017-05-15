

ALTON - The first big act for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Summer Concert Series was announced this morning on the Amphitheater Facebook page and the group is Better Than Ezra.

The show will be presented by 105.7 The Point and the concert is slated for 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, the Facebook page said. There will be a special guest with Better Than Ezra to be announced.

Better Than Ezra is most known for its 1995 single “Good,” which hit No. 1, before their debut album Deluxe went double-platinum. Then popular shows, such as Desperate Housewives, licensed their song “Juicy.” Taylor Swift attested to their timeless appeal by covering their track “Breathless.”

Better Than Ezra was once a pop-rock act paying its dues, traveling from town to town in a ramshackle van. Over two decades after the band formed, that vigilance still resonates strongly with the trio, who were finally rewarded after seven years of stubbornly chasing their dreams. “This band,” notes bassist Tom Drummond, “has never been handed anything.”

Ticket prices for the concert are as follows:

$25.00 - General Admission Lawn

$37.50 - Premium Reserved

$50.00 - VIP Reserved

