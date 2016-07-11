BETHALTO - The Women's Ministry Center, located at 555 E. Bethalto Dr., is seeking donations of new or gently-used children's close from sizes Pre-K to 6th Grade.

These close will be given to needy families with school-age children. The organization is also asking for donations of backpacks and school supplies for their upcoming Back to School Bash, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on August 13.

The organization needs the following types of clothes:

Shirts for boys and girls

Pants for boys and girls

Dresses for girls

NEW socks and underwear for both boys and girls

So, after your yard sale, please bring your items to the Women's Ministry Center so that together, we can bless these families and their children in need.

Donations are tax deductible and can be brought to the Women's Center on any Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. Tax forms are available upon request.

Visit http://www.womensministrycenter.org/ for more information.

