CARLINVILLE - Jayden Serafini of Bethalto, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business with Management Emphasis from Blackburn College during the institution's 154th Commencement ceremony in May 2023.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation exclusively managed by students. The College allows students to develop essential skills and build a complete resume while earning four-year degrees.

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2023. Blackburn has also been named a Top Performer for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges guide for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2023 and twice previously named Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this:

Governor Pritzker and IBHE Announce New Statewide Direct College Admissions Program
Aug 19, 2025
Blackburn College Celebrates The 36th Annual Science Day, Powered By Student Leadership
May 20, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Celebrates 60 Years of the Illinois Community College System
Aug 7, 2025
Pritzker Meets With Undocumented Students Amid Attacks On Education
Yesterday
Dr. Sylvia Jenkins Appointed 13th Chair of the Illinois Community College Board
Jul 16, 2025

 