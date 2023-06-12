CARLINVILLE - Jayden Serafini of Bethalto, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business with Management Emphasis from Blackburn College during the institution's 154th Commencement ceremony in May 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation exclusively managed by students. The College allows students to develop essential skills and build a complete resume while earning four-year degrees.

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2023. Blackburn has also been named a Top Performer for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges guide for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2023 and twice previously named Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: