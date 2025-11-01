BETHALTO - With home-cooked meals and a family atmosphere, B-Town Restaurant is a great new spot in Bethalto.

Owner Ari Rushiti has spent the last 25 years in the restaurant business. On Nov. 1, 2025, he celebrated his newest venture with a ribbon-cutting at B-Town Restaurant, located at 312 West Bethalto Drive in Bethalto. While Rushiti is driven by his passion for cooking, his love for Bethalto shines just as bright.

“We decided to do something in our hometown,” he shared. “I wanted to do something in town to support Bethalto.”

B-Town Restaurant is a true family joint, owned and operated by Rushiti, his wife and their children, who attend Bethalto schools. The family has lived in Bethalto for the last 18 years, and Rushiti describes it as “a really nice, quiet town” he is happy to be a part of.

B-Town Restaurant has that hometown feel. They serve breakfast all day, with specialty skillets, omelets, pancakes and more. Customers also enjoy a variety of sandwiches, burgers, salads and daily specials. Rushiti emphasized that he cooks all of the food himself, so every meal is fresh when it arrives at your table.

“Everything is fresh and cooked in house,” Rushiti said. “I’ve been a chef for 25 years, and people like my cooking. I have good support from the town. We are there to give them our best food that we can offer.”

The community has responded to the restaurant’s home-cooked meals and eager staff. They welcomed an excited crowd to their Nov. 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony, most of whom stayed after the ceremony to share food and enjoy the space.

Rushiti highlighted his love for the town and his enthusiasm for cooking as two major reasons why the restaurant stands out. As they grow closer to their one-year anniversary, he is pleased to know that B-Town Restaurant has made an impact in Bethalto, and he is excited to see what comes next.

Just as Rushiti aims to support Bethalto, he hopes the community will continue to support him, his family and staff as they work to provide the best meals in town.

“All my love and support go to the restaurant. I’m there 16 hours every day,” Rushiti added. “I’m excited. I’m happy to be in Bethalto and I am giving it my all.”

B-Town Restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about the restaurant, including their daily specials, visit their official Facebook page.

