BETHALTO - Bethalto's Ariel Foster remains a top contender in the quarterfinals of the Maxim Magazine cover girl competition and voting ends Thursday, July 16.

Amber Kraus, of Rise Marketing Solutions, a promoter of Ariel, said Ariel is holding steady in the quarterfinals of a competition to become the next Maxim Magazine, cover girl. Kraus is also Ariel's sister.

The 28-year-old Foster, who has beat out thousands of women across the country so far, has fluctuated between first and second place for the past eight days. Unlike previous rounds in the competition, Foster must take first place in order to advance to the semifinals.

Voting for this round will end at 10 p.m. CST this Thursday, July 16.

"The Maxim Magazine cover girl contest is also a fundraising event for Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors," Kraus said. "Through her social sharing and awareness of the competition, Foster has helped to raise over $1,000 for Wounded Warriors thus far."

Voting for the top 20 entrants in each group began on May 25 and initially included over 15,000 participants. Foster held steady in first place in her group through the top 20, top 15 and top five elimination rounds, and took first place in her group on July 2.

“I’ve never modeled before. It’s not something I’ve ever considered, but a friend stumbled across the competition online and suggested I enter. I’m usually up for anything, so I figured, ‘why not?’ I never imagined I’d make it this far,” Foster said. “When I learned that the competition is also a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors, I was really excited to participate. My dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa all served in the military, so this is a cause that’s important to me.

“I’m amazed by all the support from our community and my friends and family. I think it’s pretty great because I’m not a professional model. My photos aren’t altered or anything. I want young women to know that they are beautiful just the way they are. That they don’t need to be a size zero and airbrushed to recognize their true beauty,” she said.

Foster's voting link has been shared on social media hundreds of times and has received votes and recognition from supporters all across the country.

Foster is a salesperson for Vallow Floor Coverings in Edwardsville and spends most of her free time drag racing at Gateway International Raceway and caring for senior dogs. She has adopted several senior dogs from local shelters, to give them a comfortable end-of-life experience. If she wins, she plans to put a downpayment on a house, as well as make a sizable donation to a local animal shelter.

A $25,000 cash grand prize, along with a lavish photoshoot with Maxim photographer Gilles Bensimon, a cover feature, and a multi-page spread will be awarded to the winner on Aug. 13.

The Maxim quarterfinals voting began on July 6 and runs through July 16. The winner in each quarterfinals group will advance to a semifinals round and then finals. The grand prize winner will be determined by final round voting and will be announced on Aug. 13.

You can vote for Ariel in the quarterfinals at: https://maximcovergirl.com/ 2020/ariel-foster

