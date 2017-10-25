BETHALTO - The Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto collection for Hurricane victims in Rufugio County, Texas, has been delivered to those in need.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi worked with mayors from Refugio County to get the rural communities rebuilt, Lora McMillian, a coordinator for the area drive, said.

McMillian was ecstatic over being able to fill a 53-foot trailer. She also gave a big salute to her congregation, the public, and two business keys: W.W. Transport and R.P. Lumber for their helpful participation.

“W.W. Transport has been wonderful by donating the trailer, tractor and driver to get these items to Texas,” she said. “I cannot say thank you enough to Mr. Walters for his generosity and patience. Also, a thank you to Henry Vandygriff, their Wood River Terminal Manager, for helping me with organizing the packing of the trailer and Gage Kerr for his labor in securing everything in the trailer. I want to thank RP Lumber who helped by packaging and loading all of the purchased building material onto the trailer. I appreciate all of their hard work.”

McMillian thanked the Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto congregation and area residents for stepping up and filling the 53-foot trailer.

“The response was tremendous,” she said. “I knew going into this that filling a trailer that large was going to be quite a task but I refused to give up and I am happy to say that I wasn't let down. It was a lot of work but it was worth every moment of stress. I want to thank the volunteers that worked during donation drop off hours and my friends and family that helped to load the trailer. This challenge would not have been met without their support.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Trinity Lutheran Church Corpus Christi worked with mayors from Refugio County to get these rural communities rebuilt. Two organizations managed by and for veterans are distributing the items and working around the clock to get people back into their homes.

“Not only that but they have been rescuing animals and have built temporary animal shelters,” McMillian said. “I encourage people to go to Facebook and check out Lift for the 22 and Grunt Style. The amount of time these veterans are putting into these communities to rebuild is huge and inspiring.

“The stories coming out of these rural communities even as we speak are overwhelming yet uplifting. So much has happened since Hurricane Harvey hit that most people don't realize the amount of devastation that still rests of the backs of these communities. All of us at Zion Lutheran are happy to have been able to do something to help.”

McMillian summed everything up by saying: “The trailer is full of everything from paper goods, cleaning supplies, pet food, diapers, and building materials. They asked and this community has delivered on a massive scale.”

Note: There will be a follow up story and photos from the distribution and scene in Texas.

More like this: