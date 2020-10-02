BETHALTO - Anastasia D. Vahle, 23, of the 700 block of S. Prairie St. in Bethalto, has been charged with four felony counts of Aggravated Battery in a case involving a 2-year-old child, who was in Vahle's care on Sept. 26, 2020. "The two-year-old victim was in Vahle’s care and ultimately transferred to a St. Louis area hospital where she was treated for a complex occipital skull fracture, and bruising to her body," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

Chief Dixon said the charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Bethalto Police Department that began on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, when officers and emergency medical officials responded to a 911 medical call at Vahle’s residence.

"The child has been released from the hospital and the Department of Children and Family Services is overseeing her care," Chief Dixon explained. "Today’s charges name Vahle as the person responsible for causing the injuries to the child. She was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail where she will be held pending further court proceedings or bonding efforts. The warrant was issued by the Honorable Judge Ronald Schlemer, who set bond at $200,000.

All defendants to include Vahle are innocent until proven guilty. The establishing of probable cause and issuance of a warrant is the first step in a criminal proceeding, which may or may not lead to a conviction.

