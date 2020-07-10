BETHALTO – Ariel Foster, a 28-year-old Bethalto woman, is alive in competition to become the internationally acclaimed Maxim Magazine cover girl.

Foster has beaten out thousands of women to advance to the quarterfinals of a national competition sponsored by Maxim Magazine.

Voting for the top 20 entrants in each group began on May 25 and initially included over 15,000 participants. Foster held steady in first place in her group through the top 20, top 15 and top five elimination rounds, and took first place in her group on July 2.

“I’ve never modeled before. It’s not something I’ve ever considered, but a friend stumbled across the competition online and suggested I enter. I’m usually up for anything, so I figured, ‘why not?’ I never imagined I’d make it this far,” Foster said. “When I learned that the competition is also a fundraiser for wounded warriors, I was really excited to participate. My dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa all served in the military, so this is a cause that’s important to me.

“I’m amazed by all the support from our community and my friends and family. I think it’s pretty great because I’m not a professional model. My photos aren’t altered or anything. I want young women to know that they are beautiful just the way they are. That they don’t need to be a size zero and airbrushed to recognize their true beauty,” she said.

Foster's voting link has been shared on social media hundreds of times and has received votes and recognition from supporters all across the country.

Foster is a salesperson for Vallow Floor Coverings in Edwardsville and spends most of her free time drag racing at Gateway International Raceway and caring for senior dogs. She has adopted several senior dogs from local shelters, to give them a comfortable end-of-life experience. If she wins, she plans to put a downpayment on a house, as well as make a sizable donation to a local animal shelter.

A $25,000 cash grand prize, along with a lavish photoshoot with Maxim photographer Gilles Bensimon, a cover feature, and a multi-page spread will be awarded to the winner on Aug. 13.

The Maxim quarterfinals voting began on July 6 and runs through July 16. The winner in each quarterfinals group will advance to a semifinals round and then finals. The grand prize winner will be determined by final round voting and will be announced on Aug. 13.

You can vote for Ariel in the quarterfinals at:

https://maximcovergirl.com/2020/ariel-foster

